Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Smacks 24th home run Sunday
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Rangers.
Schoop launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning, then gave his team a 10-2 lead with an RBI single in the sixth. Few would have picked the 25-year-old second baseman to finish as the home run leader for a Baltimore lineup that contains the likes of Manny Machado and Chris Davis, but he's starting to run away from the competition in that department. Schoop's already just one shy of last season's career high with 24 home runs in 60 fewer games, while none of his teammates have hit more than 18.
