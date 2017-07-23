Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Smashes 21st home run Saturday
Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Astros.
Schoop left the yard for the second consecutive evening, giving him 21 on the year. He's broken out in a big way this season, slashing .303/.349/.552.
