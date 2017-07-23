Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Smashes 21st homer of season Saturday
Schoop went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Astros.
Schoop left the yard for the second consecutive evening, giving him 21 on the year. He continues his outstanding season by providing fantasy managers with a .303 batting average to go along with a .552 slugging percentage.
