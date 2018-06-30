Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Takes a seat Saturday
Schoop is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schoop has yet to find any consistency at the plate with a .197 average and .587 OPS this season, and has been even worse in June with a .144/.217/.299 slash line. The 26-year-old has started all 47 games since coming off the disabled list in early May, but will cede second base to Steve Wilkerson on Saturday.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Bashes two homers in first game of doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Activated from DL; starting Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Scheduled for game action Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...