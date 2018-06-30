Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday

Schoop is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Schoop has yet to find any consistency at the plate with a .197 average and .587 OPS this season, and he's been even worse in June with a .144/.217/.299 slash line. The 26-year-old has started all 47 games since coming off the disabled list in early May, but will cede second base to Steve Wilkerson on Saturday.

