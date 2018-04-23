Schoop is running and throwing to test out his strained oblique Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Schoop suffered a mild oblique strain April 14 and is eligible to return Tuesday. Initial reports were that he thought he wouldn't need more than the minimum amount of time, but with him running for just the first time Monday, that seems unlikely. Luis Sardinas has been the primary second baseman in Schoop's absence.