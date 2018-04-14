Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: To undergo MRI
Manager Buck Showalter said that Schoop (side) will receive an MRI prior to Saturday's game and could wind up going on the disabled list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The results of Schoop's MRI should be announced later this afternoon but from the looks of it, the infielder could miss an extended period of time after injuring himself during a swing in Friday's game. If he winds up landing on the DL, expect to see Tim Beckham move over to second base while Danny Valencia gets regular starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Held out Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Exits with side injury•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 3-for-5, homers against Astros•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to action•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Elbow doing better•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Dealing with elbow bursitis•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...