Manager Buck Showalter said that Schoop (side) will receive an MRI prior to Saturday's game and could wind up going on the disabled list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The results of Schoop's MRI should be announced later this afternoon but from the looks of it, the infielder could miss an extended period of time after injuring himself during a swing in Friday's game. If he winds up landing on the DL, expect to see Tim Beckham move over to second base while Danny Valencia gets regular starts at the hot corner.