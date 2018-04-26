Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Will head to extended spring training next week
Schoop (oblique) will head to extended spring training Monday to continue his rehab, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Schoop has been slowly ramping up his baseball activity as he works his way back from an oblique injury. Barring any setbacks over the weekend, he could be cleared to play in games at extended spring training as early as Wednesday. Schoop will need to get up to speed at extended spring training before either rejoining the big club or embarking on on a minor-league rehab assignment.
