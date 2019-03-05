Villar (finger) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Pirates, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Villar got the day off Monday after leaving the previous day's contest with a sore pinky, but he will be able to get back on the field after missing just the lone game. Villar will play shortstop and hit second in the Orioles' batting order.

