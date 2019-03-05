Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Back in lineup
Villar (finger) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Pirates, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Villar got the day off Monday after leaving the previous day's contest with a sore pinky, but he will be able to get back on the field after missing just the lone game. Villar will play shortstop and hit second in the Orioles' batting order.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Exits with sore pinkie•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Reaches deal with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Finishes campaign with two doubles•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes another base Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Has five steals in five games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...