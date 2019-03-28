Villar will man second base and bat third Thursday in the Orioles' Opening Day game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After joining the Orioles at the trade deadline last season, Villar was most commonly used out of the two hole, but he'll shift down a spot in the order with Adam Jones now in Arizona and Mark Trumbo (knee) on the injured list. The third spot in the batting order should be more helpful to Villar's RBI count, but the assignment may have a more negative impact on his running opportunities. Villar's aptitude on the basepaths -- he recorded 35 steals in 40 attempts in 2018 -- is likely the main reason he was targeted by fantasy managers in drafts.