Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Belts 14th homer
Villar went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 victory over the White Sox.
Villar plated a run in the first inning on a single to right-center, and he'd follow with a solo home run over the fence in right to extend Baltimore's lead in the fourth. He continues to hit the ball well with his new team after being traded from the Brewers before the trade deadline, and he's sporting a .268/.328/.402 slash line through 128 games this year.
