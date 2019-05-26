Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Blasts go-ahead homer

Villar went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

The speedy infielder had his best game of the month, with his fourth-inning long ball putting the Orioles ahead for good. He also scored on a Renato Nunez single in the first inning. Villar now has six homers, 31 runs scored and 23 RBI in 56 games this season. The usual lead-off man also has nine stolen bases.