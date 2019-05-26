Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Blasts go-ahead homer
Villar went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.
The speedy infielder had his best game of the month, with his fourth-inning long ball putting the Orioles ahead for good. He also scored on a Renato Nunez single in the first inning. Villar now has six homers, 31 runs scored and 23 RBI in 56 games this season. The usual lead-off man also has nine stolen bases.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Sitting for first time•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Struggling to ignite offense•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Cranks grand slam in win•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Locked in as leadoff man•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Shifts into two hole•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Leads team with two hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...