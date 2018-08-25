Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Clubs 10th homer

Villar went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Yankees.

Villar blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Orioles a two-run cushion, but the Yankees would rally and win the game in extra innings. The 27-year-old has been having a solid month of August, batting .278 with four homers and 11 RBI through 20 games.