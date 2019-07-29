Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits versus Angels

Villar finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Villar accounted for three of his club's five hits on the day, plating runs with a double in the third inning and a single in the fifth. He also singled and stole second in the seventh, giving him 22 swipes on the season. Villar now has 10 hits, nine runs scored, five steals and five RBI over his last four contests.