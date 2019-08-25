Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Connects on 19th homer
Villar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in the Orioles' 7-1 win over the Rays.
The middle infielder has enjoyed a nice late-August surge in the power department, as he's gone deep four times in the past six games to match his previous career high of 19 home runs, which he established back in 2016 with Milwaukee. He'll look to keep rolling in the series finale Sunday, when he'll start at second base and man the leadoff spot, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Goes yard again•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Launches 16th homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes two bags•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Completes quest for cycle•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits versus Angels•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues impressive series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...