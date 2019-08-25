Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Connects on 19th homer

Villar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in the Orioles' 7-1 win over the Rays.

The middle infielder has enjoyed a nice late-August surge in the power department, as he's gone deep four times in the past six games to match his previous career high of 19 home runs, which he established back in 2016 with Milwaukee. He'll look to keep rolling in the series finale Sunday, when he'll start at second base and man the leadoff spot, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.