Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues impressive series

Villar went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Villar was the designated hitter for the game, as he is battling minor leg soreness. The ailment didn't seem to hinder the 28-year-old, who provided a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and scored another run on a Hanser Alberto single in the eighth inning. Villar has gone 7-for-14 with two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored in the first three games of the series versus the Angels, lifting his season batting line to .257/.322/.415 with 13 homers, 21 steals, 67 runs scored and 45 RBI.