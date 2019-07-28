Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues impressive series
Villar went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.
Villar was the designated hitter for the game, as he is battling minor leg soreness. The ailment didn't seem to hinder the 28-year-old, who provided a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and scored another run on a Hanser Alberto single in the eighth inning. Villar has gone 7-for-14 with two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored in the first three games of the series versus the Angels, lifting his season batting line to .257/.322/.415 with 13 homers, 21 steals, 67 runs scored and 45 RBI.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Playing through leg soreness•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers, swipes three bases•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Ends homer drought•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Five-game hitting streak•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Productive afternoon in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Posts homer, stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...