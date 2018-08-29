Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues multi-hit barrage
Villar went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Blue Jays.
Villar now has back-to-back multi-hit games, with a stolen base in his last three games. Overall for the season the 27-year-old has swiped 21 bases on 23 attempts and has a .265/.326/.389 slash line with 10 home runs.
