Villar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The second baseman took Sean Reid-Foley deep in the first inning for his first homer of the year. Most of Villar's fantasy value comes from his speed, but he can contribute with his bat as well -- the 27-year-old has swatted 44 home runs over the last three seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories