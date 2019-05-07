Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Cranks grand slam in win
Villar went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the Orioles' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Monday.
Villar drove in all his team's runs on the day from the leadoff spot with a second-inning grand slam off Josh Smith. It was the fourth homer of the season for the 28-year-old, who is slashing .273/.327/.434 over 143 at-bats.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Locked in as leadoff man•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Shifts into two hole•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Leads team with two hits•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Goes yard Thursday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Cranks first homer of season•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Leading off Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal