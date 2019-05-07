Villar went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the Orioles' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Villar drove in all his team's runs on the day from the leadoff spot with a second-inning grand slam off Josh Smith. It was the fourth homer of the season for the 28-year-old, who is slashing .273/.327/.434 over 143 at-bats.