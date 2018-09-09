Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Drives in three, steals two bases
Villar went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, three RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Rays.
Villar reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances in this one. He alternated between a pair of walks and a pair of run-scoring singles, stealing his 25th and 26th bases of the season along the way. The 27-year-old has found new life with his new team, as he's slashing .284/.353/.433 with six homers and 12 stolen bases across 34 games with the Orioles after hitting just .261/.315/.377 with six homers and 14 stolen bases across 87 games with the Brewers earlier in the year.
