Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Ends homer drought

Villar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during a 5-0 victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

While this was his fifth multi-hit game in his last 11 contests, Villar has shown virtually no power with only one double during that stretch. This was Villar's first homer since June 26, but despite the long homer drought, Villar still has an outside shot to set a new career high in the category or at least pass his total from last season. He will need 15 to best his 2018 total and 20 homers for a new high-water mark. Villar is hitting .258 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 59 runs and 17 steals in 376 at-bats this season.