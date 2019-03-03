Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Exits with sore pinky
Villar was removed from Sunday's game against Detroit due to soreness in his pinky finger, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. He went 1-for-1 with a walk prior to exiting.
Villar's injury shouldn't force him to miss much if any time, as after the game, manager Brandon Hyde stated Villar would've remained in the contest had it counted. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
