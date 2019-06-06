Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Exits with thumb injury

Villar was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rangers with right thumb soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar went 1-for-2 with a strikeout prior to leaving the game during the fifth inning. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day until severity of the injury is determined.

