Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Five-game hitting streak

Villar went 2-for-5 with a double in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Villar, who is starting again Tuesday as the Orioles' leadoff man, will carry a five-game hitting streak into the contest. The middle infielder delivered his 10th long ball of the season in the first game of that streak, making him one of only 12 players in the majors who have reached double figures in both home runs and steals.

