Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Flashes speed and power in win

Villar went 3-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in the 9-6 win over Texas on Sunday.

Villar is hitting .471 (8-for-17) in his first four games with Baltimore, with Sunday's big performance being his first extra-base hits and stolen base with his new team. The 27-year-old infielder will have an everyday spot in the lineup moving forward and should continue posting decent numbers in multiple offensive categories.