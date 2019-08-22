Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Goes yard again
Villar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Royals.
Villar took Mike Montgomery deep to jumpstart the Orioles' offense and record his 17th homer of the season. He's hit well at the plate this month, reaching base safely in all but two of 20 games while also racking up four homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and five stolen bases. Villar has largely delivered as expected this season, as he's swiped 28 bases, scored 84 runs and is hitting a respectable .278 in 127 games.
