Villar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Yankees.

Villar took James Paxton deep to lead off the bottom half of the first inning for his second homer of the season. He's now reached base in six of the first seven games this season, racking up four extra-base hits in the process. Villar has led off and hit third nearly equally this season, though he has attempted just one stolen base.

