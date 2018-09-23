Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Has five steals in five games

Villar's stolen base Saturday was his fifth in five games, ninth of September, 17th since joining the Orioles and 31st of the season.

Villar also has lifted eight home runs with his new American League club, and he's thriving with regular work. He looks locked-in as a starter as Baltimore finishes its lost season, and it'll be interesting to see whether they keep him in mind as a potential regular heading into his second year of arbitration.