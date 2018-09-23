Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Has five steals in five games
Villar's stolen base Saturday was his fifth in five games, ninth of September, 17th since joining the Orioles and 31st of the season.
Villar also has lifted eight home runs with his new American League club, and he's thriving with regular work. He looks locked-in as a starter as Baltimore finishes its lost season, and it'll be interesting to see whether they keep him in mind as a potential regular heading into his second year of arbitration.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals 31st base•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Belts 14th homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Drives in three, steals two bases•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers again•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues multi-hit barrage•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Records multi-hit game, swipes 20th bag•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...