Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers again
Villar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Mariners.
Villar took Erasmo Ramirez deep in the fourth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. It was his second home run in as many games and he has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven starts. While the power production is an added bonus, Villar's main value comes from his aggressiveness on the basepaths as he has recorded nine stolen bases since joining the Orioles on July 31.
