Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers and steals base
Villar went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a three-run homer in Saturday's win against Cleveland.
Villar opened the scoring with his ninth homer of the season, a two-out shot in the third inning off Adam Plutko. He also swiped his 16th bag of the season. He's nowhere near the 19-homer, 62-steal season he had back in 2016, but he's at least been a modest contributor in both categories.
