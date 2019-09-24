Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers in three-hit effort

Villar went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and an additional run and RBI in Monday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays in 15 innings.

Villar slugged one of three fifth-inning home runs for the Orioles, who climbed out of a 6-3 deficit. Despite his poor team context, Villar has been a wealth of counting-stats production in 2019, supplying 24 long balls, 38 steals, 108 runs and 71 RBI across 157 games.