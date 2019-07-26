Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers, swipes three bases

Villar went 2-for-8 with a two-run homer and three stolen bases while scoring thrice in a 16-inning victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Villar slugged a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 16th inning to plate the winning runs in a game that lasted over six hours. The opportunity would not have come if not for his arm -- he threw out the potential winning run at the plate in the bottom half of the previous inning to extend the game. For good measure, Villar was a terror on the basepaths, swiping three bases for the first time this season. The heroic performance followed a nine-game slump in which Villar had hit a meek .100 (4-for-40). Overall, he is slashing .248/.311/.401 with 12 homers, 62 runs scored and 20 steals in 440 plate appearances this season.