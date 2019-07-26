Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers, swipes three bases
Villar went 2-for-8 with a two-run homer and three stolen bases while scoring thrice in a 16-inning victory over the Angels on Thursday.
Villar slugged a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the 16th inning to plate the winning runs in a game that lasted over six hours. The opportunity would not have come if not for his arm -- he threw out the potential winning run at the plate in the bottom half of the previous inning to extend the game. For good measure, Villar was a terror on the basepaths, swiping three bases for the first time this season. The heroic performance followed a nine-game slump in which Villar had hit a meek .100 (4-for-40). Overall, he is slashing .248/.311/.401 with 12 homers, 62 runs scored and 20 steals in 440 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Ends homer drought•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Five-game hitting streak•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Productive afternoon in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Posts homer, stolen base•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Launches eighth homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Back in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...