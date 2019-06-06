Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Hoping to return over weekend

Villar (thumb) said he hopes to rejoin the lineup over the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar exited Wednesday's game against the Rangers with right thumb soreness, and while a trip to the IL doesn't appear to be likely, it sounds like the issue will force him to miss at least a couple of games. In his absence, look for Hanser Alberto and Richie Martin to hold down the middle of Baltimore's infield.