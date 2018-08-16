Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Knocks eighth homer

Villar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

Villar singled and came around to score in the first inning before launching his eighth homer of the season in the eighth inning. He's enjoying a nice start to his tenure with the Orioles, hitting .288/.368/.442 with a stolen base and two homers through 13 games.

