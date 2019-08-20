Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Launches 16th homer

Villar went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

With Baltimore as a whole is struggling, Villar is enjoying a great August. The infielder is slashing .343/.457/.612 through 18 games with three homers, five steals, eight RBI and 13 runs, and he's now three long balls shy of tying his career high of 19, set in 2016.