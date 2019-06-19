Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Launches eighth homer

Villar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 16-2 loss to the A's.

The second baseman has gone fairly cold in June, slashing .167/.220/.278 through 16 games with a homer, three steals, three RBI and four runs. Villar is still on pace for solid power-speed numbers with eight HR and 14 SB in 73 contests, but he's unlikely to be an asset in batting average or OBP in the second half.

