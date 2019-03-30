Villar will start at second base and lead off in Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Villar slotted into the third spot in the order in the season opener Thursday with righty Masahiro Tanaka on the mound, recording two base hits across four at-bats. Batting atop the order could prove to be more conducive to base stealing, but Villar may only see leadoff opportunities against lefty pitching. Southpaw James Paxton is on the hill Saturday for New York, which may have prompted Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde to exclude the switch-hitting Cedric Mullins -- who led off Thursday -- from the starting nine.