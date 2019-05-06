Villar will start at second base and occupy the leadoff spot Monday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Since shifting down to the two hole in an April 22 game against the White Sox, Villar has been reinstalled as the Orioles' leadoff man on a full-time basis. He'll set the table for the 11th straight contest and wouldn't seem to have any real threats for those duties. Villar's .329 on-base percentage ranks third on the team among players with at least 50 at-bats, and manager Brandon Hyde is seemingly committed to using Trey Mancini (.388 OBP) and Dwight Smith (.348) as the team's Nos. 2 and 3 hitters.