Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Not in Monday's lineup
Villar (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Twins, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Villar will get a day to rest and recover after exiting Sunday's contest with a sore pinky. An extended absence is not expected, so Villar could return to action as soon as Tuesday.
