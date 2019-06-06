Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Officially out Thursday

Villar (thumb) isn't in Thursday's starting lineup against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Villar won't play Thursday after exiting Wednesday's clash due to right thumb soreness. He's optimistic that he'll be healthy enough to return sometime over the weekend, though Hanser Alberto and Richie Martin will get more playing time until he's given the green light.

