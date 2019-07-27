Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Playing through leg soreness
Villar is serving as the designated hitter Saturday since he is managing some minor leg soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Villar was originally scheduled to play the keystone Saturday, but he was instead pulled from fielding duty. The fact the 28-year-old remains in the lineup indicates there's no real cause for concern. Villar is 4-for-11 with six runs scored, four stolen bases and a home run through the first two games of the series.
