Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Posts homer, stolen base

Villar went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs, a stolen base and a walk in a 8-4 victory against the Mariners on Saturday.

This was the first time all season Villar went deep and stole a base in the same game. While his batting average is still relatively low, he has a pair of homers in the last five games and three steals in his past seven contests. Overall, Villar is batting .249 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 45 runs and 15 steals in 297 at-bats this season.