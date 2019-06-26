Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Productive afternoon in loss

Villar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Padres.

His fourth-inning shot off Matt Strahm briefly brought the O's to within a run at 4-3, before the wheels came off entirely for Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore bullpen. Villar is slashing just .252/.315/.415 on the year, but his counting stats -- 10 homers, 15 steals, 33 RBI and 47 runs in 80 games -- have given him solid fantasy value.

