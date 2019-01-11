Villar signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar revitalized his season after being traded from the Brewers to the Orioles in July, posting a .258/.336/.392 slash line with 21 stolen bases in 236 plate appearances with his new team. The 27-year-old can hardly be relied upon for consistency at the plate, but should provide plenty of stolen bases as he runs free at the top of Baltimore's order.

