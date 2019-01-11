Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Reaches deal with Orioles
Villar signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Villar revitalized his season after being traded from the Brewers to the Orioles in July, posting a .258/.336/.392 slash line with 21 stolen bases in 236 plate appearances with his new team. The 27-year-old can hardly be relied upon for consistency at the plate, but should provide plenty of stolen bases as he runs free at the top of Baltimore's order.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Finishes campaign with two doubles•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Swipes another base Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Has five steals in five games•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Steals 31st base•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Belts 14th homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Drives in three, steals two bases•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...