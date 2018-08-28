Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Records multi-hit game, swipes 20th bag

Villar went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's shutout victory over the Blue Jays.

Villar has stolen five bags over his last 10 games, and he appears likely to surpass his total of 23 stolen bases from a season ago. The 27-year-old has only been caught stealing twice this year. He's slashing .260/.322/.386 with a .708 OPS through 111 games in 2018.