Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Remains out Friday

Villar (thumb) remains out of the lineup Friday against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar left Wednesday's game with a sore thumb and sat Thursday, though he did appear as a pinch runner in that contest. He'll avoid swinging for at least one more game, with Richie Martin serving as the shortstop.

