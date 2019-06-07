Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Remains out Friday
Villar (thumb) remains out of the lineup Friday against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Villar left Wednesday's game with a sore thumb and sat Thursday, though he did appear as a pinch runner in that contest. He'll avoid swinging for at least one more game, with Richie Martin serving as the shortstop.
