Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Runs wild in rout
Villar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bases in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Royals.
The 28-year-old actually ran for the cycle, if there is such a thing -- he swiped second base in the second inning, third base in the third, and then stole home on a botched pickoff attempt in the seventh. Villar has topped 30 steals for the second straight year and the third time in his career, and on the season he's slashing .278/.347/.464 with 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 91 runs and 32 stolen bases.
