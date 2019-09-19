Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Scores three runs

Villar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, double, stolen base and three runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Villar enjoyed a productive day at the plate, highlighted by a solo home run in the fourth inning followed by a stolen base in the eighth. He now has 23 homers and 36 swiped bags in 152 games on the season. While his aggressiveness on the basepaths doesn't come as a big surprise, his .466 slugging percentage is nearly 50 points above his career average.