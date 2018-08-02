Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Set for team debut

Villar (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list, and he'll lead off and man the keystone Thursday against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Villar has been on the disabled list since July 15 due to a right thumb issue, and after being dealt to the Orioles, he's slated to return to action. Villar has excelled as a left-handed hitter in 2018, as he's batting .300 with three homers and nine RBI over 50 at-bats. He figures to slot in as the everyday second baseman for the Orioles moving forward.