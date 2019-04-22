Villar will bat second and man second base Monday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Villar has batted out of the leadoff spot in all but one of the Orioles' last 10 games, but he'll move down a spot in the order as manager Brandon Hyde clears room atop the lineup for Joey Rickard. Even if Rickard sticks in the table-setting role for a few contests, it shouldn't hinder Villar's activity on the basepaths, where he's claimed six steals in seven attempts to begin the campaign. He's supported the thefts with three home runs, a .274 average, 16 runs and 10 RBI through the Orioles' first 23 games to leave his draft-day investors satisfied.